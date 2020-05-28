ND man escapes from backseat of police car after high speed chase

A Fort Yates, ND man is in jail after a high speed chase south of Bismarck.

Morton County Deputies say 25-year-old Kyle Redtomahawk refused to pull over on Highway 18006 on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say he was going 83 mph through a 55 mph zone.

According to the affidavit, Redtomahawk was swerving across lanes and driving into oncoming traffic while reaching speeds of 110 mph.

Deputies said Redtomahawk pulled over near the county line and ran.

When he was arrested and placed in custody, Redtomahawk escaped from the patrol car and ran again, according to deputies.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing police officers, escape and driving with license is suspended.

Redtomahawk is being held on a $10,000 bond.