Man dies in Clearwater County house fire

A 63-year-old man was found dead after authorities responded to a house fire south of Bagley Minnesota.

According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's office, the call came in around 10:30 Monday night saying that they could see smoke coming from the roof of a house south of Bagley.

When they arrived on the scene, officers saw heavy smoke coming from the house and the Bagley Fire Department put out the blaze.

Once the fire was extinguished, authorities found 63-year-old Gerald LaPlaunt dead inside the home.

An autopsy will be conducted at UND to determine the official cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.