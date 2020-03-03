Update: Identity released of man who died in Grand Forks rollover

(Update 1:47 p.m.) - The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man killed in an early morning wreck on Tuesday.

Joel Schram, 26, of Manvel died when his car rolled over on the 2300 block of N Washington St, according to police.

Police said it doesn’t appear Schram was wearing a seat belt and it’s currently unknown if alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash.

Schram’s body has been sent to the University of North Dakota Pathology Office for examination.

======================================================

(Original) A young man is dead after a rollover in Grand Forks early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened on the 2300 block of N. Washington just after midnight.

When officers arrived on scene, they pronounced the victim dead.

He's identified as a 26-year-old man, his name is not being released.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.