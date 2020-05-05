Man dies after pickup, dump truck crash

Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) A Bemidji man is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck.
It happened northeast of Bemidji at the intersection of Parkers Lake Rd. and Birchmont Beach Rd. just before 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
Authorities say 64-year-old James Olson went into the intersection where he was hit by the truck. Olson later died at the hospital.
The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Greggory Dobmeier, was not hurt.
Minnesota State Patrol says Olson was not wearing his seat belt.