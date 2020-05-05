Man dies after pickup, dump truck crash

A Bemidji man is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck.

It happened northeast of Bemidji at the intersection of Parkers Lake Rd. and Birchmont Beach Rd. just before 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

Authorities say 64-year-old James Olson went into the intersection where he was hit by the truck. Olson later died at the hospital.

The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Greggory Dobmeier, was not hurt.

Minnesota State Patrol says Olson was not wearing his seat belt.