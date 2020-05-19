Man dies after crash on I-94 in Fargo

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 1:00 pm on Tuesday, a 75-year-old male driver from Twin Valley, MN was driving west on I-94 in the middle lane from Moorhead to West Fargo.

NDHP says that driver lost control of the vehicle, swerved to the right and hit a bridge guardrail. That driver also struck the trailer of a westbound semi before coming to rest in the north ditch of I-94.

That driver was taken to Essentia Health where he later passed away. His passenger, a 75-year-old woman from Mahnomen MN was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old man from Humble, TX was not injured in the crash.

