One man is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle in a fiery crash in Wilkin County.

Wilkin Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a car on fire just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning four miles north of Breckenridge.

Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old Wahpeton man ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name will be released once family and loved ones are notified.