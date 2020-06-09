Man charged in fire that gutted Minneapolis police station

Federal prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man who allegedly admitted helping fuel the fire that destroyed a Minneapolis police station with aiding and abetting arson.

The fire broke out as protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Twenty-three-year-old Branden Michael Wolfe is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

The complaint says Wolfe was arrested about a week after the fire while wearing body armor, a police utility belt and carrying a baton.

It says Wolfe admitted to taking police property and to pushing a wooden barrel into the fire to help fuel the blaze.