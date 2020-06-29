Man charged in assault case at Big Erv's Bar & Grill

UPDATE: Cass County Deputies say on late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, they arrested 25-year-old Jordan Ryker Pendleton of Horace on three separate assault charges stemming from an incident that happened at Big Erv's Bar & Grill.

Pendleton was arrested for aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.

Deputies say the victim in the case is 31-year-old Marlin Klatt. Klatt is currently at a local hospital and his medical condition is not being released.

The Cass County State's Attorney's Office says they will be holding a press conference in relation to this incident over the next few days.

ORIGINAL: A reported assault is being investigated in Horace.

Around 1:51 AM Sunday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, F-M Ambulance, and the Horace Fire Department responded to Big Erv’s Bar & Grill in Horace, ND for an alleged assault that occurred.

Officials say through the initial investigation, deputies learned that the responsible party had assaulted two patrons and one bartender.

One of the people assaulted was transported to a Fargo area hospital; his condition is not being released at this time.

One individual has been arrested regarding this incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding the alleged assault is encouraged to contact Detective Lance Kitzan of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 241-5834.

This investigation remains active at this time.