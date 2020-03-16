Man arrested for stolen vehicle in North Fargo

A man is in jail after police say footprints in the fresh snow led them to the suspect.

Fargo police spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of the family fare grocery store in North Fargo, around 2 a.m. Monday. Officers checked the vehicle's license plate and saw the car had been reported stolen from Dilworth, MN.

Before officials could make contact, they say the driver got out and ran away. Due to the fresh snow on the ground Officers followed his tracks for two miles and arrested Ralph Leabo for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say his shoes matched the prints they'd been following from the stolen car.

Leabo was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and booked into the Cass County Jail.