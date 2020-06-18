Man arrested for following couple with glass shard

Bismarck Police arrested a 47-year-old man for chasing a couple down the sidewalk with a piece of glass.

Police say Timothy Denault was following a couple on North Washington Street Monday night while holding a large piece of glass.

The victims told police Denault was following them because he thought they had methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Denault told police he followed the two people because he saw them stealing items from people but never threatened them with the glass.

While searching Denault, police found a syringe and a glass shard. They also located methamphetamine in a cup Denault had thrown on the sidewalk while being arrested.

Denault told police he had used meth.

Denault is being held on a $10,000 bond.

He is charged with terrorizing, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.