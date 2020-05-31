Man arrested for driving into protester in West Fargo Saturday

A man has been arrested by West Fargo Police after officers witnessed him drive into a protester on Main Avenue in Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the car has been identified as Michael Griffin, 47.

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday West Fargo Police saw a car drive past a road black in place to protect protesters marching through the metro.

Police say Griffin was seen accelerating and striking the protester and carrying him on the vehicle for three blocks.

Griffin was arrested for aggravated reckless driving.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.