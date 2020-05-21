Man arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Fargo

A Fargo man was arrested for DUI after an overnight rollover crash.

Police arrested Stephen Colbert, 36, Fargo, for DUI and DUI Refusal.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at 7th Ave South and University Drive.

Fargo Police say they found two vehicles, one which rolled onto the boulevard.

Officers investigating the crash say they found that one of the drivers, Stephen Colbert, was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was also cited for speed care required.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.