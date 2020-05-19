Man arrested for Attempted Murder after allegedly running over another man in the West Acres parking lot

Fargo Police say at 8:45 Tuesday morning, they responded to a report of a person who was run over by a vehicle in the West Acres parking lot.

Police say 44-year-old Jason Michael Anderson of Fargo and the victim knew each other and had been involved in an incident earlier Tuesday morning in Moorhead where the victim allegedly stole Anderson's vehicle.

Police say Anderson was told by a friend that his car was in a parking lot in Fargo. After getting his car, police say Anderson saw the victim in the West Acres parking lot and intentionally drove over him with his car. Police also say that Anderson got out of the car and assaulted the victim.

Fargo Officers say they saw Anderson leaving the parking lot in his car and later pulled him over in the 1800 block of 42nd St. S.

Anderson was arrested for Attempted Murder and has been taken to the Cass County Jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.