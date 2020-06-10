Man arrested during Fargo fire call

A man is in jail after reports of someone breaking boards on an old shed and possibly trying to start a fire.

Police and fire were called to the 100 block of 9th Street South in Fargo just after midnight Wednesday after someone reported seeing a man with a crowbar damaging the shed and trying to light a fire near a building.

Officers located the man and they say he resisted. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant, and police say they also found meth paraphernalia on him. They're not yet releasing his name.

They say a nearby barbeque pit smelled like smoke, but there were no other signs of a fire.

