Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Dickinson

Dickinson Police arrested a man in connection to a Thursday morning murder.

Capt. Joe Cianni with the Dickinson Police Department says 44-year-old Jeremy Olheiser was arrested for manslaughter after he shot and killed a man.

Police say the victim, 39-year-old David Galster, was shot in his apartment in the 900 block of Meadows Drive.

According to Cianni, Olheiser was found later in the day and was taken into custody without incident.

Olhesier admitted to shooting and killing Galster in his apartment during an altercation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13 for Olhesier.