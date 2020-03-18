Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into another and fleeing from police

A 30-year-old man is behind bars after police say he stole a car, crashed into another, before fleeing police on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of 6th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. after the suspect, John Thomas Poitra, allegedly told the victim to give him their car keys, or they were going to get stabbed, according to Fargo police.

After Poitra drove off, he crashed into another vehicle in the 800 Block of 10th Street South. There, Poitra allegedly showed a knife to the occupants of the car before feeling in the stolen car, police said.

Police were dispatched to a crash on University Drive South and I-94, where Poitra continued to drive on the interstate towards Moorhead where a Clay County deputy performed a pit maneuver to stop Poitra and take him into custody, according to the press release.

Poitra faces charges of robbery threat/weapon, terrorizing, aggravated reckless endangerment, and fleeing in a motor vehicle have been forwarded to the Cass County State's Attorney's Office.

Poitra was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and bringing stolen goods into the state by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.