Charges dismissed against man accused of threatening person with gun

Published: Jan. 25, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST
The charges of Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Terroristic Threats against a man accused of threatening a person with a gun at JC Chumley’s in Moorhead back in January of 2020 have been dismissed.

Police were called to the bar around 2:00 that Saturday morning for a disturbance call. The victim told police that they were threatened with a firearm while in the parking lot. At that time, police detained several people that were believed to be involved. It was also determined that all parties involved knew each other, a firearm was recovered from the scene.

In April of 2021, the state dismissed the matter and a bail refund was ordered to the defendant.

