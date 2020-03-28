Fargo man arrested after leading ND Troopers in high-speed chase

A man has been arrested and charged with fleeing after leading North Dakota State Troopers in a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Interstate 29 in Richland County.

After a second report at 2:06 a.m. a trooper observed the vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound landed at exit 31 on Interstate 29.

After attempting to stop the driver, he fled, and troopers initiated a pursuit.

The driver traveled south on Interstate 29 abuot 30 miles north of the border reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle pulled over 3 miles north of the South Dakota border after running out of gas.

Troopers identified the driver as 47-year-old Daniel Wald of Fargo. Wald was arrested and has been charged with fleeing.

