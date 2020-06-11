Man arrested after late night stand-off in Crookston

A man is behind bars after a stand-off in Crookston, Minn. Wednesday night.

Crookston Police say they were called to the Golf Terrace Motel at 1731 University Ave. for a report of an active domestic situation. Responding officers were advised a window was being broken and a car

was being damaged.

Upon arrival, 60-year-old Joel Fesler, of Keokuk, Iowa, was seen entering room #37. Officers spoke with the victim and a witness and learned Fesler and the victim knew each other.

Officers were told Fesler has a history of fighting with law enforcement, has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Police say they made multiple requests for Fesler to open the door and come out of the room. Fesler refused. Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s office, a MN State Trooper and Crookston Area Ambulance arrived to assist. Officers were able to enter the room using a back door.

Officers say commands were given to Fesler to get on the floor, he refused and showed aggressive indications he wanted to fight. Two less-lethal inert pepper-ball rounds were deployed and struck Fesler in a thigh, but these had no effect on him. Police say a taser was deployed and Fesler was immediately handcuffed with no other physical resistance.

Fesler was then transported to the Northwest Regional Correction Center.

Fesler is being held for charges of Domestic Assault, Damage To Property and Obstructing the Legal Process.

There were no injuries to Fesler or officers.

A mugshot was not yet available for Fesler as of Thursday morning.