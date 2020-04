One man is sitting in jail after leading authorities on a chase with speeds reaching 130 miles per hour.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Department says it happened on Sunday, April 26 on Co. Rd. 12 near Nimrod.

Authorities say the chase lasted eight miles and ended with the arrest of 55-year-old Randy Tellock of Loratto, MN.

He's held in the Wadena County Jail, formal charges have not yet been filed.