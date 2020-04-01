Man arrested after he allegedly coughed on people at Moorhead Cash Wise

Moorhead Police say just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, they were called to the Cash Wise off of 34th Street because they got a call that a man was coughing on people and claiming to be infected with COVID-19.

Officials say the man was originally going to be charged with disorderly conduct and was set to be ticketed. But officers say on the way to jail, the man threatened the life of an officer and is now facing an additional charge of terroristic threats.

Derik Swenson with the Moorhead Police Department says they do expect to see more calls like this due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swenson adds, if someone purposefully exposes their bodily fluids, they can be charged.

The man has not yet been identified.