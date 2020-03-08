Man arrested after fleeing from trooper in Williston

WILLISTON, ND (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after fleeing from a North Dakota trooper early Sunday morning.
The trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe for speeding and a stop sign violation around 3:00 A.M. on March 8th.
The vehicle fled on 26th St W. in Williston.
The trooper didn’t pursue but found the vehicle crashed in a ditch a short time later.
The driver, 21-year-old Flavio Juarez Velazquez from Lynwood, CA, was arrested for fleeing a police officer and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol along with traffic citations for speeding and disregarding a stop sign.
The case is being forward to Williams County States Attorney for formal charges.