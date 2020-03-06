Man arrested after drug bust in Cass Lake, MN

Authorities have arrested a man after a drug bust in Cass County, Minnesota Thursday.

27-year-old Alexander Hart was arrested after a search warrant in the Allen's Bay area of Cass Lake, Minnesota.

Leech Lake Tribal Police Department said during a search warrant, they found over 270 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia items and a sawed-off shotgun inside of the home.

Hart has multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Cass County, authorities say. Future charges will be sought through Beltrami County.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department said it wants to continue to protect the community and continues to seek the public's help with getting information to crimes in the area.

If anyone has information related to the sales or possession of illegal drugs within the Leech Lake Reservation, please contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Narcotic Investigator(s) at (218) 335-7118, or via tips@llpolice.org.