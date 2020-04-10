Man arrested after chase, standoff in West-Central MN

One man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase in West-Central Minnesota that ended with a standoff.

The Kandiyohi Sheriff's office says it started on Thursday, April 9 around 8 a.m. when someone called police saying their home was burglarized.

Eventually authorities found the burglary suspect and tried to arrest him, but he took off, starting a chase in the region.

After a chase, the suspect, 39-year-old Jered Haugen of Willmar, then went into a house, starting a police standoff.

Eventually, police were able to take Haugen into custody when he surrendered.

He's now in jail for burglary, theft and fleeing in a vehicle. More charges are possible after further investigation.