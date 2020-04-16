Man arrested after chase on interstate, trying to hide in swamp

A man is in Douglas County jail on multiple charges after the sheriff's department says he started a chase on I-94 and then ran from his vehicle into a swamp to hide.

It started on Wednesday, April 15 around 8 p.m. on I-94 near Osakis when officers tried to make a stop for a traffic violation. The driver kept going toward Alexandria and authorities tried to use stop sticks and a PIT maneuver.

Eventually, the driver ditched the vehicle and ran into a swamp near Garfield, MN.

Deputies then arrested 32-year-old Jay Roberts of Brooklyn Park, MN for fleeing, driving after cancellation and an arrest warrant.