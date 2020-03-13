Man arrested after police chase from Sabin to Moorhead

After a chase through multiple cities in Minnesota, Clay County deputies finally caught a man they suspected of domestic assault.

Authorities first tried to stop 38 year old Dallas Viker after a woman pointed him out while talking to deputies, saying that he had assaulted her and was likely driving the vehicle.

They followed the vehicle to Moorhead where they attempted to stop him.

Viker, however, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

After deploying stop sticks, deputies followed Viker into the Industrial Park, where he went off the road and got stuck in the snow.

He was then taken into custody and charged with Fleeing a Police in a Motor Vehicle, Felony Domestic Assault, Felony OFP Violation, Driving After Revocation, and Reckless Driving.