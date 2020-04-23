Man and woman helped cover up gruesome Moorhead teen's murder, court documents say

Court documents filed in court Thursday morning reveal how two others were involved in the gruesome murder of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.

22-year-old David Erno and 26-year-old Andrea Payne are now formally charged with felony aiding an offender in second degree murder.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is already charged with second degree murder for the death of Avery.

Court documents filed earlier this week revealed Broad admitted to police to killing, dismembering and throwing Avery's body in the dumpster. After a two-day search at the Clay County Landfill, investigators recovered what they believe to be Avery's body Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents filed Thursday morning say Payne later admitted to police she had been in the apartment when Avery was killed. Payne says she came home from work, as she was also living with Broad at the time, and said Broad and Avery were in the back bedroom. Payne says Broad later came out and said that Avery might claim he raped her.

Payne later heard Broad and Avery fighting, but said she did not get up from the couch to see what was going on. Payne says she then heard loud thumps or strikes, and Broad soon came out and told her he hit Avery over the head with a lead pipe and had 'cracked her skull open.'

Payne said she did not do anything to check on the victim, and soon left. When she returned several hours later, David Erno was with her. Payne says she noticed blood on Broad's face, and says while she was making a sandwich Broad admitted to killing Avery.

Payne did not report Avery's death, and continued to live in the apartment with Broad. Court documents say Payne also lied and gave misleading information to police when asked about Avery's whereabouts.

In Erno's interview with police, court documents say he told police Broad had also admitted to him that he had killed Avery and that he had put Avery's body in a tote in his garage.

Documents say Broad and Payne told Erno to get the victim's computer and destroy it. Erno stated he wiped the computer of any trace of the victim. Documents say a google search on Erno's phone backs up his statement, showing a search for 'how to wipe a computer clean.'

Documents say Erno also did not report the death of Dystynee Avery and obstructed officers' investigation, as well as tampered with evidence.

If convicted, both Payne and Erno could spend up to 20 years in prison.

A mug shot for Erno is still not yet available.

