Man accused of trying to start apartment on fire and tear down walls

A man was arrested after Fargo Police say he tried to start an apartment on fire and tear down walls to get away from officers.

Officers were called to 1618 East Gateway Circle S. around midnight on the disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they could hear a man screaming and destroying his apartment.

He was identified as Matthew Loren Griffin.

They tried talking to the Griffin, but officers say he only became more agitated.

After two hours, police say Griffin made a comment about burning down the apartment complex.

Officers could smell something burning inside the apartment, and there was smoke in the hallway.

Another officer could see a flickering flame through an exterior window.

Officers forced their way into the apartment, but they say Griffin ran and barricaded himself in a back bathroom.

After several attempts to get him to surrender, officers used less lethal options to get him to surrender.

Officers then heard the suspect tearing down the wall, in an attempt to gain access to the adjacent apartment. Officers quickly made entry into the adjacent apartment to keep those tenants safe.

Eventually officers were able to force down the bathroom door, that the suspect had barricaded, and take him into custody.

Griffin was taken to a local hospital where he was medically cleared to go to jail.

He was booked in at the Cass County Jail for Endangerment by Fire, Preventing Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.