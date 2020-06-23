Man accused of killing two, including a Grand Forks police officer, released from hospital and booked into jail

The man accused of killing Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and his mother, Lola Moore, in a shootout in Grand Forks has been released from the hospital and booked into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Salamah Pendleton, 41, is facing two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder stemming from an incident on May 27th.

Pendleton faces a total of eight charges. Besides the murder and attempted murder charges, he’s being charged with one count each of terrorizing, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

After his initial appearance May 29 bond was set at one million dollars.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, June 29.