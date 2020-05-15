Mall of America to reopen June 1 with new safety protocols

The Mall of America, which is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America, will partially reopen on June 1 in compliance with Minnesota’s new safety protocols for slowly reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The managers of suburban Minneapolis mall said Thursday that Gov. Tim Walz’s decision Wednesday to allow his stay-at-home order to expire and to allow retailers to start reopening Monday was “promising news.”

The mall, which has more than 520 stores and restaurants, temporarily closed on March 17, though some of its merchants recently began offering curbside service.