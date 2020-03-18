Mall of America closes as Minnesota fights against COVID-19

The largest U.S. retail and entertainment center has shut down in support of Minnesota's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by discouraging people from gathering.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, says it will remain closed through at least March 31.

It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials say 60 residents have tested positive and they're now limiting testing. Walz on Tuesday signed legislation to provide $200 million to help the state's health care system respond.