MSUM to address budget shortfalls

The President of Minnesota State University Moorhead is expected to address the $6 million budget shortfall on Wednesday afternoon.

The University says the proposed budget it's unveiling on Wednesday includes a 10 percent cut to the operating budget.

These budget shortfalls mostly impact fiscal year 2022.

In a press release, MSUM said in order to position the university for the future, difficult decisions must be made.

