MSUM suspending in-person classes, possibly until end of semester

Minnesota State University Moorhead officials say they are suspending in-person classes, and say the change could remain until the end of the school year.

MSUM is currently on spring break, and say they are suspending next week's classes.

Classes will resume for students on March. 23, but officials say the classes will not be in-person. Staff and faculty will work with their students to figure out what works best for each class.

Unlike UND and NDSU who will resume in-person classes April 6, MSUM says students will use the alternative modes of learning for as long as necessary.

MSUM says they will continue to monitor the situation.