MSUM student self reports Coronavirus diagnosis to university

Minnesota State University Moorhead says a student has come forward saying they have COVID-19.

The university tweeted saying the student reached out to the Dean of Students Office to let them know of the diagnosis.

The student has not returned to campus since spring break and is in self-quarantine.

MSUM President Anne Blackhurst says, "First and foremost, my thoughts are with this student and I know all of us send wishes for a speedy recovery. I understand that this creates a new sense of unease for our Dragon family.”

No other information about the student is available at this time.