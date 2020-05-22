MSUM says people working on campus tested positive for COVID-19

Minnesota State University Moorhead confirms individuals working on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Friday, MSUM said it received two separate reports on Thursday of people who worked at the campus contracting the infectious disease.

MSUM wasn’t clear on how many people tested positive and what their positions were.

According to the school, those individuals were last on campus on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 21.

All the people who worked in close proximity with those who got the novel coronavirus have been notified.