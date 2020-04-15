MSUM announces staffing and program reductions

Minnesota State University in Moorhead is proposing a budget plan to close a projected gap of $6 million in 2022.

The University says their plan is to reduce expenses by about 10% of the current operating budget.

The University says the size of the projected deficit for 2022 and the proportion of expenditures with employee compensation made it clear that personnel reductions were needed.

The University currently has 632 full-time employees. The proposed budget plan includes position reductions over the next two fiscal years:

• 3 administrator positions (15% reduction)

• 43 faculty positions (14% reduction)

• 20.5 staff positions (7% reduction)

These numbers include 8.5 vacant faculty positions and 4 vacant staff positions that will not be filled.

The University will continue to offer 11 graduate majors, 76 undergraduate majors, 78 undergraduate minors and 28 undergraduate certificates for about 6,000 students. The proposed plan also includes the closure or suspension of 10 academic majors that, together, enroll approximately 175 students.

• Advertising

• Public Relations (Integrated Advertising

& Public Relations still offered)

• American Multicultural Studies

• International Studies

• Paralegal

• Philosophy BA degree

• School Psychology

• Spanish Education

• Theatre Arts

• Teaching English as a Second Language

(Graduate)

Students currently enrolled in these programs will be able to complete their degrees. Faculty and staff will work with these students to ensure that their degrees can be completed in a timely manner.