MSUM, UND, Concordia College share fall semester's game plan

NDSU got the green light to have an in-person fall semester, but there is a catch; you must wear a face mask in the classroom due to COVID-19.

( Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0)(License Link)

Many were up in arms when they heard about NDSU's plans amid the pandemic for fall, but other schools in the Valley aren't far off.

Minnesota State University Moorhead, the University of North Dakota and Concordia College are all planning to have an in-person fall semester.

MSUM says classes will start August 24th, a little under two months away. The university says courses will be taught on campus complemented with online or hybrid instruction.

According to MSUM's latest update on their website, they have frozen undergraduate tuition for the fall semester.

To learn more about MSUM's plans, click here: https://www.mnstate.edu/emergency/covid-19/faqs/

The University of North Dakota will require all parents, students, faculty and staff to wear face masks.

UND says you are required to wear a face mask when attending a class or event indoors, in dining centers, except when eating or drinking, when riding in a campus shuttle, bus, or van with two or more people. They say they're giving students, faculty and staff two face masks at the beginning of the fall semester.

To learn more about UND's plans, click here: http://blogs.und.edu/coronavirus/prevention/

Concordia College is modifying its fall semester. The most significant change will be that the college will conclude the semester with online or remote instruction following thanksgiving.

To learn more about Concordia College's plans, click here: https://www.concordiacollege.edu/directories/offices-departments-directory/emergency/info-covid-19/covid-19-campus-updates/#june8