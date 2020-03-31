MPCA: Toilet paper only in toilets

Minnesota Pollution Control officials say people need to understand that toilets are for toilet paper only -- not other paper products.

Some people are using TP alternatives and flushing them, and that's about to get ugly down below.

The state agency says products like baby wipes and paper towels easily and quickly clog pipes, which then sends sewage back into your house.

Experts say a sewage backup can cost a homeowner tens of thousands of dollars.

Pollution Control officials also say flushing products other than toilet paper can also cost a city money in repairs and harm the environment.