MN to close all schools on Wednesday, latest Coronavirus case count

By Wednesday, March 18th, all schools will be closed until March 27th. The decision was unveiled a news conference Sunday morning, by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Governor Walz was joined by Department of Education commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner Steve Grove; and Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The distance learning plans include daily interaction with the teacher, and schools are expected to continue to pay hourly workers like bus drivers.

There will also be extended elementary age child care for health care workers and first responders.

The news conference also revealed the latest number of Coronavirus cases across the state. 14 additional cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number to 35. Details about the cases have not yet been revealed.