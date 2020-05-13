MN stay at home order lifted, some non-essential businesses to re-open

Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz said he's going to allow the stay at home order to expire and non-essential businesses can re-open on Monday, May 18, in stages.

"We can take a measured Minnesota approach that protects public health and improves economic stability," said Governor Tim Walz. "This means a cautious strategic step forward, and it means clear measures to determine if and when we need to pull back."

Governor Walz said they are considering 3 things when safely re-opening:

1st, how close are you and another person in a given setting or activity,

2nd, how long are you in that close proximity with another person,

3rd, how predictable that setting is.

"For an example, you're walking past people in a hardware store wearing a mask, that's less risky and more predictable than sitting for a meal in a busy restaurant," explained Walz.

Governor Walz said those who choose to re-open must have a safety plan and operate at no more than 50% capacity.

"We need business owners to follow the new guidance to protect workers and customers and we encourage customers to wear masks, socially distance, and don't congregate for long periods of time in stores," Walz said.

Walz adds that bars, restaurants, barbershops, and salons will open on June 1. This, Walz said, will coincide with increasing testing, tracing, and isolating the virus in the state. Walz also said that Minnesotan's can gather in groups less than 10.

Many business owners who have been struggling are happy about the news, like Andrea Greiff, owner of Dot & Minnie's boutique in Perham.

"We will be so excited," said Greiff. "We will be very happy. We'll get the signs up. We'll have regular hours."

Andrea Greiff reopened her business early, defying the governor's order. She said she had to do it to avoid going under.

Governor Walz said that the decision is fluid and can be dialed back if COVID-19 cases spike.