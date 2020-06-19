MN schools told to plan for three fall scenarios

Minnesota officials aren't yet ready to decide how the state's K-12 schools will re-open this fall, but say schools should plan for three scenarios. Those are: in-person learning, hybrid learning with distancing and capacity limits, or online-only.

Health and Education officials are promising a decision by the last week of July, and warn school officials that they may need to switch models mid-year.

The continued wait has drawn criticism from some republican leaders, who say schools need guidance now. They're proposing that local districts and administrators should be allowed to make the decisions they think best.