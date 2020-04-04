MN reports 2 new deaths; Clay County cases jump to 13

Minnesota is reporting two new deaths related to the novel coronavirus increasing the total to 42.

There are 76 people who have tested positive since Friday bringing the total to 865, according to data the Minnesota Department of Health released Saturday.

In Clay County, the number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 13 with the Eventide Lutheran Home listed on the state’s website as a long-term care facility with an outbreak.

Eventide released a statement Saturday saying, "we believe this is an error due to the Sanford employee that was in our building approximately two weeks ago who later tested positive for COVID-19. We DO NOT have any positive cases in our facilities, including our Moorhead campus where the Sanford employee was present."

Eventide said it's working with the Minnesota Department of Health to correct the information.

St. Francis Home in Breckinridge is another facility the state says that has an outbreak with two cases being reported in Wilkin County.

An outbreak is considered when one or more residents or staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 440 people have recovered and are no longer in isolation, according to Minnesota.

The state of 10,000 Lakes has completed 25,423 tests for the coronavirus.

Ninety-five people are currently hospitalized with 42 in the intensive care unit.

Nearly a third of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota were caused by community spread.