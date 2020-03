A Warren, Minnesota man, will be spending three years behind bars after holding a pillow over his 96-year-old mother's face.

71-year-old David John Bieniski is being charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation.

Police say a staff member saw Bieniski holding his mother, who suffers from dementia's hand.

With his other hand, he held a pillow over her face and told her to be quiet. Bieniski could also face a $5,000 fine.