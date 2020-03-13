MN man facing domestic assault by strangulation charge

CORRECTION: The previous version of this story indicated that the man charged is currently in prison however, he not been in court yet. Bieniski could also face up to three years behind bars and has not been convicted.

A Warren Minnesota man, could be spending three years behind bars after court documents say he held a pillow over his 96-year-old mother's face.

71-year-old David John Bieniski is being charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation.

Police say a staff member saw Bieniski holding his mother, who suffers from dementia.

Court documents say with his other hand, he held a pillow over her face and told her to be quiet. Bieniski could also face a $5,000 fine.

Valley News Live spoke to Bieniski's attorney who says his client is not guilty and Bieniski is devastated by the allegation that he would try to hurt his mother who he has cared for for many years.