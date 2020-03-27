MN man arrested after pursuit near Jamestown

North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27th, they tried stopping 58-year-old Thomas Peterson from Andover, Minnesota for speeding.

Highway Patrol says a trooper tried stopping Peterson on Hwy 281, about ten miles south of Jamestown. Troopers say Peterson fled east of Hwy 281 for about 15 miles on various paved and gravel roads. The trooper was eventually able to stop Peterson through a PIT maneuver.

Peterson was taken into custody, charges against him are pending.