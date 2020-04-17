MN joins Midwest states to partnering to reopen the economy

Governor Tim Walz is among seven Midwestern governors to form a regional pact that will coordinate when to reopen their respective economies.

Similar pacts were made earlier this week in the northeast and on the west coast.

Minnesota will be working with Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

Each of those states has stay-at-home orders in place.

The governors say the pact does not mean their economies will all reopen at the same time, but they said it would be more effective to work together to phase in different economic sectors.

The governors will work with experts to take a data-driven approach to reopening the economy while protecting people from the spread of the virus.

Governors in other Midwest states surrounding Minnesota — the Dakotas and Iowa — have not issued such orders and were not part of Thursday's agreement.

