COVID-19 cases go over 19,000 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another major jump in cases. The state saw an increase of 813 cases in one day, bringing the total to 19,005.

The death toll increased by 33 to a total of 842. 688 of those deaths happened in a long term-care facility or nursing home.

534 people are in the hospital with the virus, 233 of them are in the ICU.

12,696 people are listed as recovered in the state.

A breakdown by county still shows Clay County with the most positive cases in northwestern MN.

