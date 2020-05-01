MN community gathers to honor farmer who died during pandemic

The pandemic didn't stop local community members from paying their last respects to their close friend. A unique funeral was held in Campbell, Minnesota, earlier this week.

More than 40 vehicles and nearly 20 tractors paraded along the dirt roads of Campbell, Minnesota, to remember the life of Ralph Christensen.

"He was a soft-spoken guy," said Troy Dohman, Ralph's close friend. "He always had a quick wit to him. Ralph would do anything for anybody. He was just a gentle guy."

Dohman says Ralph was 91-years-old and lived a great life.

"He always worked with his hands, you know he's a farmer, he's out in the dirt," said Dohman. "I'd always crack a joke when I'd see him, say 'hey are you wounded today?' and he'd go 'oh yeah.' he'd always cut his hands cause he was working hard."

Ralph was known to be incredibly active in the community, receiving multiple awards for his work.

Church members, neighbors, and farmers rallied with tractors. Two spray planes made an appearance, everyone paying their respects for Ralph.

"It brought the community closer," said Dohman. "It was touching when you pulled into that yard and saw ralph's casket on the river bed, with the flowers and the family waving. It was pretty touching."

"In the words of the farmers, this pandemic can't stop the farming community from saying farewell to one of their own," with Samantha Smith, Office Manager at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

They were honoring a life, even from a distance.