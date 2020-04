The Minnesota State Patrol is noticing a very concerning trend of more drivers reaching dangerously high speeds.

The State Patrol says from March 27 to April 13 of this year, troopers issued 78 tickets for people going 100+ mph.

During that same period in 2019, 22 tickets were issued for people going 100+.

Authorities are reminding people the speed limit is not a suggestion, it is the law and you will face a hefty fine if you're caught speeding in Minnesota.