MN Nat. Guard activated to help with flooding in Northern Valley

St. Paul, Minn. (Valley News Live) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is activating the National Guard to help communities deal with spring flooding.
The governor says the Guard will go north to Marshall County and help the city of Oslo by monitoring dikes and flood protection systems and support potential rescue operations.
Multiple counties in the state have already declared local emergencies and activated emergency responses.
